 BAFTA 2026: 'Very Troubled, Ignored & Unrepresented In India...': Boong Director Lakshmipriya Devi Speaks About Manipur Violence In Winning Speech - Watch Video
Manipuri film Boong won the Best Children's & Family Film award at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. The movie is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. In her winning speech, Devi opened up about the Manipur violence and got emotional while speaking about it.

Monday, February 23, 2026
article-image
Boong Director Speaks About Manipur Violence At BAFTA 2026 | X (Twitter): BAFTA

At the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), the Manipuri film, Boong, made India proud by winning the Best Children's & Family Film award. The movie is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. In her winning speech, Devi got emotional and spoke about the violence in Manipur.

After winning the award, Devi, in her speech, said, "Khurumjari! Greetings to everyone. The walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach the summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place. So, thank you to the jury members and BAFTA for giving our very small film such a big love. A film that is not only rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored, and very unrepresented in India, my homeland, Manipur."

She further said, "So, just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dreams once again. So, thank you, BAFTA, for giving us not only an award, but this stage to express our hope. Thank you, and have a wonderful evening everyone."

Violence In Manipur

The conflict in Manipur between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kuki-Zo groups started in 2023. In the violence that took place in the state, many people died, and thousands of them have been displaced.

Although the worst of the violence has eased, the state is now largely split into two separate ethnic areas. These zones are kept apart by buffer regions that are monitored by federal security forces.

Kuki-Zo BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who had sustained critical injuries during a mob attack in Imphal in May 2023, passed away on February 20, 2026.

