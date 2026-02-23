 BAFTA 2026 Winners: Farhan Akhtar-Backed Manipuri Film Boong Wins Best Children's & Family Film Award
At the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), Manipuri film Boong made India proud by winning the Best Children's & Family Film award. The movie is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 07:11 AM IST
article-image
Farhan Akhtar-Backed Manipuri Film Boong Wins BAFTA | X (Twitter): ANI

The 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) took place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, in London and the Indian Manipuri film Boong, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, was nominated in the Best Children's & Family Film award category. Well, making the country proud, the film won the award, beating nominees like Lilo & Stitch, Zootopia 2, and Arco.

After winning the award, while talking to Deadline, Farhan said, "Lakshmipriya Devi and I have known each other for about 20 years. This film is set in a region of India from which we rarely get to watch films. It was nice to support that as well, and it's a very heartwarming story. So, it just felt right." Watch the video below...

Boong stars Gugun Kipgen, Bala Hijam, Angom Sanamatum, Vikram Kochhar, Nemetia Ngangbam, Jenny Khurai and Hamom Sadananda.

Before BAFTA, the film had won awards at International South Asian Film Festival 2024, 17th Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2024, and Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

