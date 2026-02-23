 Princess Kate Middleton Rewears Her Old Gucci Dress At BAFTA Awards 2026, Styles With Queen Elizabeth's Chandelier Earrings
Princess Kate Middleton re-wore her two-tone Gucci gown at the 79th BAFTA Awards in London, styling it with Queen Elizabeth’s Greville diamond chandelier earrings and Queen Mary’s Art Deco choker bracelet. She attended alongside Prince William, who wore a burgundy velvet jacket. The royal couple’s coordinated looks marked their first joint BAFTA appearance since 2023.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
Princess Kate Middleton repeats her old Guzzi dress at BAFTA Awards 2026 with Prince William | Image Courtesy: X (@Canellelabelle)

When it comes to making a sustainable couture moment with royal elegance, Catherine, Princess of Wales, never misses. Making a rare joint appearance with Prince William, Prince of Wales, at the 79th British Academy Film Awards on February 22, the Princess proved that sometimes the most powerful fashion statement is a thoughtful repeat.

Held at London's iconic Royal Festival Hall, BAFTA 2026 marked the couple's first appearance at the ceremony together since 2023. As President of BAFTA, Prince William is a familiar face at the annual event, but this year, it was Kate's elegant rewear that truly stole the spotlight.

Kate repeats 2019 Gucci dress at BAFTA 2026

Instead of debuting a new designer look, Kate brought back her two-tone Gucci gown first worn in 2019. The flowing design blended romantic shades of raspberry, blush, and soft mauve, creating a layered, almost watercolour effect as she moved along the red carpet. The ensemble featured an elegant V neckline, a flowy silhouette, and a deep burgundy velvet belt cinched at the waist.

Queen Elizabeth’s earrings steals the show

While the gown was stunning in itself, it was Kate's archival royal jewellery that truly stole the spotlight. She adorned herself in Queen Elizabeth’s Greville diamond chandelier earrings, historic Art Deco pieces reportedly created by Cartier between 1918 and 1929. The earrings were bequeathed to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother in 1942 and later worn frequently by Queen Elizabeth II throughout her reign.

Adding another layer of heritage, Kate styled the look with Queen Mary's Art Deco choker bracelet, seamlessly blending past and present.

Her beauty choices kept the focus on the jewels and gown with minimal glam, rosy cheeks, and nude lips. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a soft side part, cascading in effortless curls over her shoulders. A coordinating velvet clutch rounded off her archival look, making it a true sustainable statement without asking for too much attention.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales complemented his wife in a tailored look featuring a burgundy velvet jacket paired with a crisp white shirt and black bow tie. The velvet texture subtly mirrored Kate's waist belt, making for a sophisticated, coordinated couple moment.

