Attention busy bees! Here are the best four asanas that are quick, easy and effective

What if I tell you that you can stay fit and healthy even with your busy schedule by not spending hours working out at the gym? Many people are willing to take out time for themselves to stay fit but their busy lifestyle does not allow them enough time for self-care.

For the busy bees who are always on the go, here are some yoga asanas that you can do anywhere and anytime. Be it during the short breaks that you take at work or just before leaving the house, in the kitchen while cooking, during the crazy times while preparing for festive celebrations and wedding preparations, or just after you wake up or before going to sleep at night.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

The name Bhujangasana comes from two Sanskrit words, bhujanga meaning ‘snake’ or ‘cobra’ and asana meaning ‘posture’. This particular asana can be done before sleeping. As you hop onto your bed after a hectic day, stretch your body and unwind.

Steps:

Lie down on your stomach.

Place your palms under your shoulders; your arms should be close to your body.

Now, take a deep breath, raise your forehead, neck, shoulder and chest with toes out.

Hold this pose for a few seconds and lay down on your stomach slowly.

Benefits:

Helps the functioning of the lungs and heart.

Stimulates the function of the abdominal organs.

Releases tension from the back and shoulder.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold)

The name is derived from the Sanskrit word uttana, which means ‘intense stretch’ and asana, which means ‘posture’. You can do this asana during a short break from work or just before getting ready to go somewhere; you can rejuvenate your mind and body.

Steps:

Stand straight with feet joined together.

With a deep breath, raise both hands.

Both palms should face each other and make sure the elbow is straight.

Now, slightly jut your hips back and exhale.

Bend forward and soften your knee.

Remain in the pose for 15-20 seconds, then slowly inhale and come up.

Benefits:

It strengthens the knees and spine.

Maintains liver and kidney function.

Improves blood circulation.

Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose)

It is a gentle pose that reduces stiffness from the lower body, especially from the hips due to prolonged sitting, long hours of travelling, standing, etc. You can practice this in the bed either before going to sleep in the night or after waking up to recharge yourself for the rest of the day.

Steps:

Sit down with legs stretched in the front.

Fold your legs one by one with the toes of your feet touching each other.

Try to bring your heels closer to your body.

Hold your feet with both hands and keep your back straight.

Slowly bend down towards the floor as shown in the image.

Feel the stretch in the thighs, hips and lower back.

Release the pose after a few seconds.

Benefits:

Releases muscle stiffness in hips and lower back

Calms the mind and the body.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog)

This asana looks like an inverted V and helps increase blood flow and improves circulation. This can give you an instant energy boost. Just take out two minutes for the exercise from your busy schedule and see the difference.

Steps:

Knees and palms on the mat (in a tabletop position).

Slowly raise buttocks and lower the head between the arms as shown in the image.

Knees and elbows should be straight. Try pressing your heels down on the floor.

Maintain this pose for a few seconds and slowly release it by getting back into the tabletop position.

Benefits:

Calms the mind.

Releases stiffness from the body.

Strengthens arms, shoulder and upper body.

(The writer is an instructor at SARVA Yoga)

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 07:00 AM IST