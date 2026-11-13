Art Mumbai 2026: 94 Galleries, Live Performances And A Sculpture Park Make This Edition A Must-Visit

Mumbai's art calendar has a lot to offer this week, and Art Mumbai 2026 is bringing together everything from contemporary installations and sculptures to thought-provoking conversations and live performances. The fourth edition of the fair opened at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 12, with 94 Indian and international exhibitors taking over the venue. The opening night also saw several familiar faces, including Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Birla, among others, making an appearance.

Running until November 15, the four-day event offers plenty to explore, whether you are an art enthusiast, a curious first-time visitor or simply looking for something different to do in the city.

Art Mumbai 2026: When, where and timings

Art Mumbai 2026 is being held from Thursday, November 12, to Sunday, November 15, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The fair opens at 11 am every day. It closes at 9 pm on November 12 and 13, extends until 9.30 pm on November 14, and wraps up at 7 pm on November 15.

General day passes are priced at ₹1,770. Mahalaxmi railway station is the nearest local train stop, while visitors can also take the Aqua Line 3 metro to Mahalaxmi Metro Station. From there, the venue is around a 5–8-minute taxi ride or a 7–12-minute walk away.

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94 galleries and plenty of art to discover

This year's edition features 73 Indian and 21 international galleries, with six international exhibitors participating for the first time. Visitors can explore presentations by The Gujral Foundation, Great Banyan Art, Art Alive Gallery, LATITUDE 28, Emami Art, Anant Art and Blueprint12, among others. Their collections cover modern and contemporary art, architecture, antiques, sculpture, prints and works by emerging artists.

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DAG's presentation, Visions Across Time, brings together works by early European artists and academic artists, looking at cultural exchange, identity and artistic expression. The fair has also added 11 Indian exhibitors, including Gallery Maskara, Phillips Antiques, Muziris Contemporary, Pristine Contemporary, Kumar Gallery and Gallery Veda.

Talks, performances and the Sculpture Park

Beyond the gallery displays, the programme features speaker sessions, guided walks, workshops, music and live performances. Conversations will examine the changing art landscape, including Scaling Up: The Future of Art Institutions in Asia and the Middle East, featuring Lydia Yee, Manuel Rabaté and Minal Vazirani.

Poet Javed Akhtar and artist Baaraan Ijlal will come together for A Poet and a Painter, moderated by Ranjit Hoskote. Another session, Women to Watch, will spotlight multidisciplinary artist Indu Antony.

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The Sculpture Park is another highlight, featuring works by artists such as Divya Mehra, Pandi Ram Mandavi, Jonathan Trayte, Madhu Das, Teja Gavankar and Sumakshi Singh. Using materials ranging from stone and wood to clay, terracotta, fabric and found objects, the works explore themes including folklore, ecology, consumer culture and displacement.

Visitors can also take a break between exploring the displays at the food stalls, grab a quick bite or spend time with the outdoor installations. With art, conversations, music and food all coming together, the fair offers more than just a gallery-hopping experience.