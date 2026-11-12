Six Art Exhibitions To Explore In Mumbai This Weekend

From reflections on healing to explorations of the natural world, Mumbai’s galleries offer plenty to discover this weekend. | Official Instagram Accounts of the galleries

If looking at art helps you slow down, or a brushstroke makes you stop and look closer, give yourself an afternoon at Mumbai’s galleries this weekend.

There is plenty to explore: charcoal drawings about healing, works that find stories in architecture, and exhibitions that turn our attention to nature and the cosmos. Pick a show that catches your curiosity, or visit a couple and see where the afternoon takes you.

Some have just opened; others are nearing the end of their run. From Colaba and Fort to Byculla and Bandra, these six exhibitions offer different ways of seeing the world. Here’s what’s on and the details to help you plan a visit.

Jitish Kallat: Conjectures on a Paper Sky

Jitish Kallat’s exhibition brings together paintings, drawings, sculptures and installations exploring our relationship with time, space and the universe. Curated by Alexandra Munroe, it draws on scientific research, historical records and observations of nature. Among the highlights are all 365 drawings from Integer Study (drawing from life), made during 2021, and Moon Treaty, an installation comprising 54 sculptural forms. For visitors curious about where art and science meet, this offers plenty to explore.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla

When: November 14, 2026, to February 14, 2027

Ayesha Singh: Collapse of a Geometry

Buildings can tell us about more than the people who designed them. In Collapse of a Geometry, Ayesha Singh considers how architecture reflects power while also holding family histories and personal memories. Drawing and photography are part of her exploration of spaces, their outward appearances and the lives behind them. The exhibition also considers inheritance through the women in her family. It is a thoughtful stop for anyone interested in architecture beyond its appearance.

Where: Nature Morte, Colaba

When: November 10 to December 26, 2026

Sahil Kumar: PARACETAMOL

The title may be familiar from your medicine cabinet, but Sahil Kumar’s exhibition approaches healing through charcoal drawings. Drawing on personal experiences and observations of healthcare settings, the works consider the wish to recover, grow and change. Many were created late at night, a time associated with reflection, doubt and private promises. This recently opened solo show offers a quieter, more personal subject to spend time with during a gallery outing.

Where: Chemould CoLab, Colaba

When: November 10 to December 5, 2026

Regular hours: Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 6 pm

Reena Saini Kallat: Spectral Frequencies

How do we remember something we can no longer see or hear? Reena Saini Kallat explores that question through works concerned with ecological loss, extinction and changing landscapes. Sound and other fleeting phenomena become starting points for giving physical form to what is disappearing. The exhibition considers the connections between people and other living species, inviting attention to losses that can otherwise remain distant or unnoticed. With its run ending next week, this is one to prioritise.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Fort

When: October 24 to November 21, 2026

Regular hours: Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm

Garima Gupta: Home-sick

Botanical specimens encountered during a fellowship at Harvard in 2023 provide the starting point for Garima Gupta’s Home-sick. Working with pastel and collage on paper, Gupta brings those encounters into a series that places plants at the centre of attention. For visitors who enjoy works on paper, botanical subjects or the details of an artist’s chosen materials, this exhibition offers a focused stop. An accompanying text by curator Veeranganakumari Solanki provides further context.

Where: TARQ, Fort

When: October 29 to December 19, 2026

Regular hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6.30 pm

Sujay Sanan: A Place Beyond Belief

Sujay Sanan brings references to eighteenth century northern India and Himalayan traditions into images that also draw on the landscapes of South Africa’s Western Cape. The past sits alongside contemporary concerns, including artificial intelligence infrastructure and the debris of conflict. Pattern, careful detail and a restrained palette connect these different worlds. Visitors who enjoy looking closely at an image and gradually discovering its references may find this an absorbing addition to a Bandra afternoon.

Where: Art and Charlie, Pali Village, Bandra West

When: November 4 to December 24, 2026

Regular hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 11 am to 8 pm

Saturday offers the widest choice for a gallery outing, as several venues do not list Sunday opening. You could combine Colaba and Fort, or explore Art and Charlie in Bandra, which lists hours on both weekend days. Jitish Kallat’s exhibition opens to the public in Byculla on November 14.

Check each venue’s latest updates for opening hours, admission and booking requirements before setting out, as arrangements may change during the art week.

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