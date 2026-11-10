Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok Celebrate First Diwali At Home After Wedding, Sara, Sachin Join With Festive Glamour

Diwali became extra special for Arjun Tendulkar and his wife Saaniya Chandhok this year as the couple celebrated their first festival of lights together after getting married. Marking the occasion with an intimate family celebration, the newlyweds shared glimpses of their festive moments on social media, giving fans a peek into their Diwali celebrations at home.

For the special occasion, Saaniya looked graceful in a blush-pink saree, while Arjun complemented her festive look in a deep blue-violet kurta. The couple kept their celebrations warm and traditional, with their pet dogs also making an adorable appearance in the pictures. Their first Diwali as a married couple made the family gathering even more memorable.

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Sachin And Anjali Tendulkar Perform Lakshmi Pooja

Sachin Tendulkar also shared glimpses of the family's Diwali celebrations. In the pictures, Sachin was seen performing Lakshmi Pooja with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and other family members. Dressed in festive traditional outfits, the family came together to offer prayers and seek blessings for happiness, prosperity and good health.

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The pictures reflected the intimate and spiritual side of the festival, with the Tendulkar family celebrating the occasion together at home.

Sara Tendulkar's Diwali Party Moments

Meanwhile, Sara Tendulkar offered a glimpse of her own festive celebrations by sharing pictures with her friends, seemingly from a Diwali gathering. Her social media post added another touch of glamour to the family's festive updates.