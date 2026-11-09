These 2 Kurta Looks By Vicky Kaushal Are Worth Adding To Your Festive Wardrobe This Diwali; Jewel-Toned, Velvet Outfits Paired With Korean Pants

By: Rutunjay D | November 09, 2026

Vicky Kaushal delivered masterclass festive dressing in a custom midnight-navy velvet kurta set designed by Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna.

The royal navy kurta features a open V-neckline framed with intricate tonal threadwork, metallic sequin accents, and detailed scalloped embroidery along the neckline, cuffs, and hem.

He paired the plush velvet tunic with tailored black straight-leg trousers, creating a sharp, modern silhouette that balances traditional grandeur.

For Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali celebration, he selected a rich burgundy-red velvet kurta set exuding festive warmth.

The burgundy kurta features a structured bandhgala-style collar with a subtle front split, intricately detailed with tonal zardozi embroidery running vertically down the chest panel.

Elaborate tone-on-tone embroidery extends across the shoulders, sleeve cuffs, and lower hemline, giving the plush velvet fabric a rich tactile dimension.

He styled the deep wine-toned tunic with tailored black trousers and black patent leather loafers for a clean finish.