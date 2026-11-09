Eetha Actress Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates Diwali At Home In A Graceful Yellow Anarkali Worth ₹51K; Inside Her Festive Look

Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates Diwali At Home In A Graceful Yellow Anarkali Worth ₹51K; Inside Her Festive Look |

Shraddha Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of her intimate Diwali celebrations at home, and her traditional look was every bit elegant and charming. The actress shared a series of pictures on social media, offering a peek into her festive moments, from performing puja to enjoying games and celebrating with her family.

For the occasion, Shraddha opted for the Cheshtha Anarkali Set by Gopi Vaid Designs, priced at ₹51,500. The beautiful yellow ensemble struck the perfect balance between understated elegance and festive glamour. The Anarkali featured intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments that added a touch of richness without making the outfit look overly extravagant.

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The outfit came with a beautifully detailed neckline and embroidered sleeves, while the matching dupatta featured elaborate borders and subtle embellishments. The soft yellow hue further enhanced the festive appeal, making it an ideal choice for Diwali celebrations, family gatherings and traditional occasions.

Keeping her styling minimal, Shraddha let the outfit do most of the talking. She accessorised with delicate traditional earrings, a small bindi and subtle makeup. Her neatly tied-back hair complemented the overall look, giving her appearance a fresh and graceful finish.

But it wasn't just her outfit that caught everyone's attention. The actress was also seen holding a puja thali, performing rituals and lighting phooljhadis. She even enjoyed a game of housie during the celebrations, giving fans a glimpse of the fun-filled festivities at home.

Adding an adorable touch to her Diwali album was her pet dog, who was dressed in a traditional-inspired outfit. The little furry companion made for an equally delightful festive appearance.