Ananya Panday's 'Patakha' Look For Diwali; Stuns In Cutout Blouse And Intricate Kalamkari Ensemble

By: Rutunjay D | November 09, 2026
Ananya Panday delivered a captivating festive style statement for Diwali. She wore a striking crimson-red lehenga ensemble anchored by an intricately woven skirt featuring dense, colorful floral vine and Kalamkari-inspired tapestry motifs.
The hero element of her look is a contemporary bustier-style bralette blouse designed with a sweetheart neckline and sculpted shoulder straps.
The blouse is lavishly embellished with gold zardozi threadwork, framed mirror encrustations, and cascading beaded fringes along the hemline.
Her skirt is cinched at the high waist with a heavily embroidered belt trim that seamlessly blends into the elaborate pattern of the skirt.
Draped lightly across her arms is a solid crimson-red dupatta, providing a clean tonal balance to the heavily patterned lehenga.
Adding dramatic grandeur to her look, her jewelry features an oversized statement maang tikka inlaid with meenakari detailing, uncut polki stones, and coral-hued drop beads.
She paired the headpiece with elaborate jhumka earrings that feature multi-tiered pearl sahare chains weaving gracefully into her hair at the back.
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