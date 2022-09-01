Aparimita Sapru's Amalgamation 8 art exhibition to feature top artists

By Arrangement

Curator and artist Aparimita Sapru is back with her exhibition Amalgamation 8 which brings forth 30 established and emerging homegrown as well as internationally acclaimed talents with their paintings, prints, ceramics and sculptures from across India.

The eighth edition of the exhibition will be held at the Cymroza Art Gallery, Breach Candy, from 2-5 September, 2022 and will feature a selection of about 70 paintings across abstracts and semi-abstracts, realistic and figurative and spiritual styles showcased in all kinds of mediums such as mixed media, acrylics, watercolour, oil, pen & ink, pencil colours etc. in a varied colour palette. There will also be about 8 stunning sculptures in fibreglass, ceramics and bronze. Part of the proceeds from the show will go towards a charity for The Rotary Club of Mumbai Juhu’s projects for the rehabilitation of intellectually disabled people and the prevention of child abuse awareness.

Sapru has handpicked several contemporary and acclaimed artists such as the veteran Prakash Bal Joshi whose Blue acrylic abstracts can be likened to a stroll through the multiverse, internet sensation Shashikant Dhotre whose traditionally attired ladies are stunningly lifelike in quality, Paramesh Paul whose Black & White acrylic Benaras Ghat series will transfix you with its old world charm, Ratan Saha whose beautiful bronze ‘Nandi’ series is the definitive metaphor for power, Om Swami whose fibre glass Ganeshas in an eye-catching riot of colors display spirituality in a modern light, as also the ace painter Sandeep Chattraband whose acrylics bring alive the serenity and tranquillity of the ghats of Benaras in colourful hues, Mahesh Anjarlekar whose thematic ceramic sculptures and art installations are one of a kind as are sculptor-painter Swati Pasari’s amazing spiritually-themed works.

Other participating artists include Swarupa Bhosale, Sanjeeta Ahmed, Kadambari Mehta, Pooja Vivek Balkundre, Cdr. Shantaram Rawool, Deepa Kulkarni, Sudipta Adhikari, Amisha Mehta, Gauri Gulati, Abid Kanchwala, Alka Pandey, Qureysh Basrai, Rakhee Shah, Uma Krishnamoorthy, Rao Ranveer, Shobha Patki, Sulochana Gawde, Preksha Lal, Kajal Shahdadpuri, Rashmi Bajaj, Nandita Desai and Namrata Jain.