'Anime Has Influenced My Work': Indian Cosplay Champion Shares How Japanese Animation Shapes Every Costume Ahead Of Mumbai Comic Con 2026

As the countdown to Mumbai Comic Con 2026 begins, the city is gearing up for a weekend where fandom, creativity, and Japanese culture collide. Scheduled for May 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention Centre, the event promises everything from high-energy cosplay to immersive fan experiences. And right at the heart of it all is concept artist and illustrator Medha Srivastava, who is bringing one of her most ambitious creations yet to the floor.

Month-long process into becoming Wonder Woman

This year, Medha is stepping into the shoes of Wonder Woman, but with her own detailed twist. In a chat with The Free Press Journal, she reveals she’s been working on an "Absolute Wonder Woman" cosplay for nearly a month, focusing heavily on structure and detail.

Talking about her month-long process, she shares, "It’s a detail-heavy build involving both fabric work and armour crafting. The base includes a fitted bodice and skirt, layered with armour pieces like the chest emblem, pauldrons, bracers, and shin guards, all made using EVA foam. A big focus was on achieving strong, sharp silhouettes and a battle-ready finish through textures and metallic detailing. The harness and strapping are key elements that bring the whole look together. She also carries a huge sword."

The real challenge: Making art wearable

For Medha, cosplay isn't just about looking accurate; it’s about functionality too. Decoding the challenges behind creating her cosplay costume, Medha reveals, "One of the biggest challenges was achieving the right balance between accuracy and functionality," explaining, "Since it’s an armour-heavy design, working with EVA foam to get clean shapes, symmetry, and durability took a lot of trial and error."

Another challenegd fot her was "fitting," on which she says, "Making sure the armor sits well on the body while still allowing movement and comfort for long hours at the event. Weather and finishing were also tricky, as getting a clean metallic finish in Mumbai’s humidity can be quite challenging."

Why Comic Con still feels like home

Having attended Comic Con for years, Medha says it’s the people, not just the costumes, that make the experience unforgettable.

She shares, "The best part about Comic Con is the community; being surrounded by people who share the same passion is incredibly energising. It’s also one of the few spaces where creativity is truly celebrated, whether it’s through cosplay, art, or fandom. Getting to interact with fellow cosplayers and seeing everyone bring their favourite characters to life is always the highlight for me.”

Anime: The creative backbone

Ask her about her inspiration, and Medha doesn’t hesitate because anime plays a huge role in shaping her work. “Over time, anime has influenced a lot of my work as an artist and cosplayer," she shares, revealing, "It’s hard to pick just one favourite, but I really love strong, layered characters. Someone like Mikasa Ackerman has always stood out to me for her strength and quiet intensity. My favourite anime is Fullmetal Alchemist.”

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What Indian anime fans really want

With anime culture growing rapidly in India, Medha believes the next step is building more authentic, immersive experiences for fans. "Fans here really value authentic experiences. Things like official merchandise, meet-and-greets with voice actors or creators, and better access to anime films in theatres. Supporting local artists, cosplayers, and creators is also key, as they’re a huge part of the community’s growth,” she adds, concluding, “Overall, it’s about building a more immersive and accessible ecosystem where fans feel seen, heard, and excited to participate.”