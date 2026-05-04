Mumbai Comic Con 2026: Cosplayer Jeet Molankar Brings Doctor Doom To Life Ahead Of The Big Weekend |

Mumbai is all set to turn into a pop culture paradise as Mumbai Comic Con 2026 arrives on May 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention Centre. The two-day festival, running from 11 AM to 8 PM, promises a vibrant mix of comics, anime, gaming and cosplay, drawing passionate fans from across the city.

As excitement builds, we spoke to 33-year-old costume designer and long-time attendee Jeet Molankar, who has been a part of the Comic Con journey since 2014. This year, he’s all set to impress once again with a detailed cosplay of a Marvel supervillain.

Jeet Molankar cosplaying Iron Man mark 50 from Avengers Infinity Wars (Movie) |

“I’m cosplaying Doctor Doom from Marvel Comics,” Jeet shares, revealing his character choice for the upcoming edition. Known for his intricate designs, Jeet has spent considerable time perfecting his look.

“I’m creating Doctor Doom using a mix of foam armor, a self-designed 3D-printed faceplate and a hand-stitched hood, cape and skirt,” he explains. “I even sourced a specific green fabric from Delhi to stay accurate and used real aluminum rivets to give the armor a knight-like feel, inspired by a Sideshow Collectibles version.”

Despite the complexity, the costume was crafted on a relatively modest budget. “The costume cost me roughly ₹6,000 overall, with about ₹4,500 going into the fabric alone,” he says.

Jeet Molankar cosplaying Batman Micheal Keaton Verson from Batman 1989 (Movie) |

“One of the biggest challenges was designing a removable faceplate instead of a fixed helmet; it needed 3D printing for structure and comfort. I also engineered pivot joints to mimic real armor while keeping it flexible.”

For Jeet, Comic Con is more than just an event; it’s a deeply personal experience. “This will be my 12th year attending Comic-Con since 2014,” he shares. “The best part is the shared passion, being surrounded by people who love the same comics and characters. It’s also where I met my wife, Harshita Lohia.”

His love for anime goes back to childhood. “Like many 90s kids, I started with Dragon Ball Z, along with Pokémon and Kochikame,” he recalls. “Over time, I’ve enjoyed shows like One Punch Man, One Piece, and Death Note. My favourite films are Ghost in the Shell and Akira, and I love characters like Saitama and L.”

Jeet Molankar cosplaying Nidus Phyrke from warframe (Game) |

Speaking about the growing anime culture in India, Jeet believes the future looks promising. “India is already becoming a strong platform for anime, thanks to streaming and events like Comic Con,” he says. “What fans really want now is more direct interaction with creators, voice artists, and studios visiting India. That connection makes a huge difference.”

With dedicated fans like Jeet and an ever-growing community, Mumbai Comic Con continues to evolve into a space where creativity, fandom and storytelling come alive.