Anime Fans Ready To Cosplay? Comic Con 2026 Is All Set To Take Over Mumbai Soon!

The moment Mumbai's anime and pop culture fans have been waiting for is finally here! The iconic Comic Con 2026 is all set to take over the city next month, transforming it into a full-blown pop culture playground. Think cosplay, comics, anime marathons, and your favourite fandoms all in one place, and fans are already counting down the days.

When & where is Mumbai Comic Con 2026?

Mumbai Comic Con 2026 is set to take place on May 9 and 10 at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre. The two-day event will run from 10:50 AM onwards, bringing together thousands of fans under one roof. Tickets are already live, starting at ₹999, making it one of the most accessible big-scale fan events in the country.

What to expect

Comic Con isn’t just an event, it’s an experience. Expect vibrant cosplay parades where fans go all out, transforming into their favourite anime characters, superheroes, and gaming icons. From exclusive merchandise drops to interactive gaming zones, there’s something at every corner to keep you hooked.

Live performances are set to add an extra layer of energy. Artists like Mooz will bring their signature graffiti-meets-pop-culture style, while Voctronica promises high-energy, instrument-free musical sets. Meanwhile, Kumar Varun is expected to keep the crowd entertained with his signature wit and quiz-based sessions.

Music lovers can also look forward to The Indian Jam Project, known for blending Indian classical instruments with global soundtracks, perfect for fans who love a crossover moment.

Meet the minds behind the magic

Beyond the performances, the event will also spotlight some of the biggest names in India’s comic and creative scene. From publishers like Vivek Goel to creative forces like Indusverse, fans can dive into the evolving world of Indian storytelling.

Illustrators and artists such as Saumin Patel and Savio Mascarenhas will also be present, giving attendees a chance to interact, learn, and maybe even snag some exclusive art.

Why you shouldn’t miss it

Whether you’re a hardcore anime fan, a casual gamer, or someone just looking for a fun, high-energy weekend, Mumbai Comic Con 2026 promises a little bit of everything. Think colour, creativity, fandom, and a whole lot of community spirit, all packed into one unforgettable weekend.