Mumbai To Host ‘Gen O – Pixels & Play’ Global Festival Celebrating Gaming, Creativity And AVGC Innovation

Mumbai prepares to host the four-day Gen O – Pixels & Play festival at BKC showcasing gaming, technology, esports and creative innovation | Instagram

Mumbai, March 16: Mumbai will host Gen O – Pixels & Play, a four-day international festival celebrating creativity, gaming, technology and youth innovation from March 19 to 22 at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex.

International festival to spotlight creative industries

The event aims to bring together creators, innovators, startups and cultural practitioners from more than 23 countries, positioning the city at the centre of global discussions on the Orange Economy and the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector.

The initiative is being organised by EFlag Corp with support from the Government of Maharashtra. Maharashtra Tourism is the title sponsor under its “India Maha India” initiative.

The festival will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Tourism Minister Shamburaj Desai and Industries Minister Uday Samant, along with international delegates and industry leaders.

Focus on AVGC growth and digital innovation

Organisers say that with Mumbai already recognised as the country’s creative capital, the state government is working to strengthen the AVGC sector through policy support, infrastructure development and skill initiatives.

A major highlight of the programme will be an international esports championship featuring national teams from 23 countries across six global regions, underscoring the rapid growth of competitive gaming as a major component of the next-generation entertainment economy.

Festival to host performances, tech demos and startup networking

Across four days, the festival will feature cultural performances, AVGC-XR technology demonstrations, startup and creator networking platforms, artisan showcases and youth-focused sessions exploring careers in digital and creative industries. Organisers expect more than 10,000 visitors daily, including students, developers, entrepreneurs and global delegates.

According to the Government of India’s AVGC Task Force, the sector could require nearly two million skilled professionals by 2030 and may grow into a $26-billion industry by the end of the decade, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global hub for media, entertainment and digital content.

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Officials say the festival aims to position Mumbai as a global meeting point for digital culture, creative talent and emerging technologies.

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