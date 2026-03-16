Mumbai News: Lions Club Byculla Marks 49 Years Of Service With Felicitations, Guest Talks And New Member Induction

Lions Club Byculla celebrates its 49th anniversary at PVM Gymkhana with distinguished guests, felicitations and induction of new members | File Photo

Mumbai, March 16: The Lions Club Byculla marked its 49th year of service with a celebratory meeting at PVM Gymkhana on Friday evening, bringing together members, distinguished guests and past presidents for an event highlighting leadership, fellowship and community service.

Club leadership hosts anniversary programme

The programme was conducted under the leadership of club president Tehemton Burjorji Dalal, who presided over the proceedings. The evening featured guest addresses, felicitations and the induction of new members.

A highlight of the event was the introduction of assistant commissioner of police Cyrus Irani, who was recently honoured with the President's Police Medal. He was introduced by club member Zarine Kersi Commissariat.

In his address, Irani encouraged young people to consider careers in the police and other government services. He also spoke about the contributions of the Parsi community to public service.

Speakers emphasise leadership and public service

Another keynote speaker was management professional and trustee of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet, Adil Malia, who was introduced by club member Homiar Vakil.

Drawing from his leadership experience, Malia spoke about the principles of success, emphasising self-awareness, integrity and the importance of making a positive impact on society.

During the programme, president Dalal felicitated Irani, Malia and several past presidents of the club in recognition of their contributions. District governor Feroze Kali Katrak also presided over the induction of two new members, who were sponsored by Adil Coover Bhesadia. The new members received their Lions pins from Percy Master.

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Club highlights charitable initiatives

The club highlighted its charitable achievements over nearly five decades.

According to members, the organisation has raised more than Rs 1 crore for its service fund, making it the second-highest contributor in the district. It has also applied for grants amounting to Rs 1.29 crore for childhood cancer initiatives and Rs 90 lakh to support an old age home.

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