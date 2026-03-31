Mumbai, Brace Yourself! Elrow Festival Is Bringing Spain's Craziest Party, Electrifying DJs & Unmissable Energy To The City

Mumbai is about to get a serious dose of colour, chaos and non-stop beats, and honestly, the city is ready for it. One of the world's most talked-about party experiences, elrow, is finally making its way to India, promising a night that's far from your typical club scene. Think immersive visuals, wild performances and a dancefloor that feels like a living, breathing spectacle.

When and where is it happening?

Mark your calendars for May 17, 2026, because that’s when elrow takes over the iconic Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai. The event is being brought to India by Sunburn, known for curating some of the biggest electronic music experiences in the country.

If you’re planning to be there, registrations opened on March 30, with early access ticket sales starting April 1, followed by general sales on April 2 via BookMyShow.

What to expect

This isn't just about music; it’s an all-out sensory overload. A world-renowned Spanish event organiser, elrow’s signature 'Kaos Garden' theme will transform the venue into a surreal, larger-than-life playground inspired by fantastical art. Expect towering installations, mind-bending visuals, and a riot of colours that will take you on an unforgettable trip.

The vibe? High-energy house and tech-house beats designed to keep the crowd moving all night. But the real magic happens beyond the DJ console. Picture acrobats flying overhead, dancers weaving through the crowd, and quirky characters popping up when you least expect them. From stilt walkers to interactive performers, the entire space becomes part of the show.

Adding to the visual spectacle is the artistic influence of Okuda San Miguel, whose vibrant, dreamlike style inspires the event’s aesthetic. Expect everything from neon landscapes to whimsical elements like floating structures and fantastical creatures, creating an almost otherworldly party atmosphere.