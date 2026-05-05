Mumbai Comic Con 2026: Cosplayer Akshay Churi's ₹20K Commander Shepard Look Will Be A Showstopper This Weekend | FPJ

Mumbai is gearing up for one of its most vibrant pop culture events as Mumbai Comic Con 2026 takes over the Jio World Convention Centre on May 9 and 10. With a packed schedule from 11 AM to 8 PM, the two-day festival celebrates comics, anime, gaming and cosplay, drawing passionate fans and creators from across the city.

As excitement builds, we spoke to 33-year-old CGI/3D Senior Manager Akshay Churi, a dedicated cosplayer who has been attending the festival since 2014. Known for his detailed and functional costumes, Akshay is set to return this year with a fan-favourite gaming character.

“I’m cosplaying Commander Shepard from Mass Effect,” he shares, revealing his look for this year’s edition.

Bringing the iconic character to life wasn’t a quick process for him. “It took me approximately a month to finish the costume,” Akshay explains.

“It’s mostly made using EVA foam, with a carbon fibre effect added through vinyl. I’ve also used faux leather in certain areas, including minor 3D-printed elements, and added LED lights to enhance the overall look," he added.

The attention to detail also came with a fair investment. “I spent around ₹20,000 on the costume,” he says. “There weren’t major challenges, but my focus was on maximising mobility while maintaining accuracy.”

Read Also Mumbai Comic Con 2026: Cosplayer Jeet Molankar Brings Doctor Doom To Life Ahead Of The Big Weekend

Having attended Comic Con consistently for over a decade, Akshay believes the community is what makes the event special. “I’ve been coming since 2014 and haven’t missed a single year,” he shares. “The best part is definitely the amazing cosplays and the cosplayers—it’s inspiring to see the creativity each year.”

His love for anime also dates back to childhood. “My favourites include the Fate and Gundam series, and I also enjoy the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to films. My favourite character would be Char Aznable from Gundam.”

Looking at the future of anime culture in India, Akshay believes there’s immense growth potential. “We need more guests from Japan who are deeply rooted in anime, manga, and cosplay,” he suggests.

“Interactive workshops for makeup and wig styling, panels on classic anime, and even live performances by J-pop or K-pop artists would really elevate the experience. Fans also want access to authentic, licensed merchandise.”

With creators like Akshay Churi pushing boundaries and a growing community of fans, Mumbai Comic Con continues to evolve into a dynamic space where fandom, art, and innovation collide.