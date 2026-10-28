Ananya Panday’s Backless Chanel Dress With Sleek Feather Detailing Is A Showstopper | Pic Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Ananya Panday made a striking fashion statement at a recent awards night in Mumbai, stepping out in a dramatic backless ensemble from Chanel’s Fall 2026 collection. The actor, who is the French luxury fashion house’s first-ever brand ambassador from India, embraced a bold yet sophisticated aesthetic with a look that put the spotlight firmly on its daring silhouette and intricate detailing.

Pic Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

A Dramatic Backless Moment

The dress featured a classic bateau neckline and full-length sleeves, balancing its revealing back with an otherwise elegant, figure-hugging silhouette. Falling to the ankles, the ensemble followed a sleek, body-skimming fit.

However, the back of the dress was the real showstopper. The daring cut extended down to her lower back, creating a striking contrast with the covered front. Delicate pleats added texture to the design, while a gold body chain traced the open-back silhouette.

A feather-adorned design element further elevated the ensemble, bringing a dramatic, fashion-forward touch to the look. The combination of the unusual detailing, fluid pleats and bold backless construction made the outfit stand out without relying on excessive embellishments.

Minimal Accessories, Maximum Impact

Ananya kept her accessories carefully chosen to complement the statement-making dress. She paired the Chanel ensemble with black pumps featuring lace embroidery from Christian Louboutin, adding a refined finish. Statement earrings and a gold ring completed her accessories without distracting from the outfit.

For her beauty look, the actor wore her hair in a relaxed, messy bun, allowing the neckline and earrings to remain visible. Darkened brows, brown eyeshadow and mascara-coated lashes accentuated her eyes, while the overall styling maintained a polished, understated appeal.