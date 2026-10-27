Inside Aditi Rao Hydari’s Sleek Black Saree Look Paired with a Plunging V-Neck Velvet Blouse

By: Rutunjay D | October 27, 2026
Aditi Rao Hydari exuded unmatched vintage glamour in a classic black saree ensemble by designer label JADE by Monica and Karishma.
The look centers on a fluid, deep-black silk-satin saree draped with effortless, minimalist precision.
She paired the sleek drape with a rich black velvet blouse featuring a dramatic, plunging V-neckline. The half-sleeved choli is elevated by delicate silver crystal zardozi motif bands wrapping around the sleeve cuffs
Maintaining a clean and uncluttered silhouette, the saree itself remains sleek and unembellished to highlight the rich texture of the velvet blouse.
She opted for minimalist statement jewelry, pairing the ensemble with an architectural diamond ear cuff that added a sleek, modern edge.
Skipping a neckpiece entirely allowed the sharp tailoring of the plunging neck silhouette to remain the main focal point.
Her dark tresses were styled in a soft side-parted blowout with gentle cascading waves falling draped over one shoulder.