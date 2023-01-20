An island in Central America costs ₹ 3.7 crore same as a 3BHK house in Mumbai | Private Islands Inc.

Mumbai, the nation's financial capital, is one of the most expensive metropolitan cities in the world. To buy a house in the city is a dream for many. But did you know that you can buy an entire island in Central America for the same price? Shocking but a volcanic island called The Iguana Island, located about 19.5 kilometers off the coast of Bluefield, Nicaragua, is being sold for ₹ 3.76 crore, as per a report in UK-based Metro.

The five-acre island is surrounded by banana and coconut trees. Private Islands Inc, the real-estate website mentions, "Iguana Island features a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with wraparound porch, dining room, bar and living area, plus additional accommodations for staff on the other side of the island, all built to modern standards by an American developer."

You can also build a swimming pool here. A fishing dock is also present on the west of the island. Wi-Fi, phone and TV signals are available to provide connectivity with the outer world.

"Clear blue-green water dominates sight lines in all directions, and the region's spectacular sunrises and sunsets make the views all the more dramatic at daybreak and nightfall," reads the description on Private Islands Inc. The website further adds that the current owner has reduced the rate of the property due to a death in his family.

