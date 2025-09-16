Alaya F Criticised For Intense '75 Hard' Challenge: Netizens Say, 'Very Unrealistic & Unhealthy Standards For Followers'

Alaya F has made a name for herself not just as an actor but also as a true fitness enthusiast. Her Instagram feed is packed with intense workouts and wellness routines, and recently she opened up about her unique fitness mantra, the popular ‘75 Hard’ challenge, during an appearance on the HSBC On Realign Season 3 podcast.

What Is the 75 Hard rule?

The ‘75 Hard’ challenge, designed by entrepreneur Andy Frisella, is often described as a mental toughness program rather than a traditional fitness plan. Explaining it in her own words, Alaya revealed that it involves:

-Two workouts a day (each 45 minutes long, with one mandatorily outdoors)

-Drinking 3.8 liters of water daily

-Reading at least 10 pages of a non-fiction book

-Practicing 10 minutes of meditation

-Sticking to a clean diet with no cheat meals or alcohol

She also emphasised the most crucial part: if even one rule is broken, you must restart from day one.

A day in Alaya F’s 75 hard routine

The Srikanth actor shared a detailed glimpse of her day while following the challenge. She wakes up at 6 a.m. for a yoga session, followed by a nutritious breakfast of truffle scrambled eggs, tomatoes, and avocado on gluten-free toast. Her mornings also include meditation and reading.

Her second workout often varies, pickleball and long walks are her go-to choices. Meals throughout the day are light and healthy, such as protein shakes, fruits, soup, sweet potato, and paneer. She even allows herself a sugar-free dessert like mint chocolate chip ice cream. Alaya ends her day by journaling, highlighting balance between physical and mental wellness.

The trolls clap back

While Alaya’s discipline impressed many fans, not everyone found her routine relatable. Some Instagram users criticised her for setting “unrealistic standards”. One comment read, “You are already fit, why do you need so many workouts? This is not realistic for normal folks.”

Others pointed out the privilege behind such a schedule, saying a “realistic 75 Hard” would be for a working woman managing a 9-to-5 job, groceries, cooking, and household chores. Another user bluntly wrote, “This is life of someone with no real responsibilities who can afford to spend her days walking, eating right, and journaling.”

Despite the trolling, Alaya continues to advocate for her version of wellness, proving that for her, fitness is as much about discipline and mental strength as it is about physical health.