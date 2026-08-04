Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wore 7,000 Pearls In This Unseen Cannes 2026 Look, Took 600 Hours To Make

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2026 fashion diary continues to surprise fans even months after the festival ended. While her series of jaw-dropping red carpet appearances already dominated conversations, an unseen look has now emerged, proving there was still one spectacular masterpiece waiting in the wings.

Aishwarya stuns in dreamy pearl couture

Designer Tony Ward unveiled the exclusive photographs on Instagram, calling Aishwarya the "Queen of Cannes" as he showcased a custom couture ensemble created especially for her 2026 Cannes Film Festival appearance.

Designed in a pristine white palette, the gown featured a structured strapless silhouette with an asymmetrical neckline that beautifully framed Aishwarya's shoulders. A corset-inspired bodice sculpted the upper half before flowing into a figure-enhancing skirt lavishly decorated with thousands of pearls and finished with a floor-sweeping hem.

What accentuated the outfit even further was its dramatic outer layer. Instead of opting for a traditional shawl or cape, Aishwarya wore a voluminous white silk taffeta jacket designed with oversized sculptural ruffles, sharply pleated sleeves, and an open-front silhouette. Flowing into a sweeping train behind her, the statement layer added drama without overpowering the gown.

According to the designer, the masterpiece brought together more than 7,000 pearls, nearly 40 metres of silk taffeta, and over 600 hours of craftsmanship, highlighting the painstaking work behind every detail.

Styled by Mohit Rai, Tarang Agarwal, and Chintan Shah, the look was accessorised with sparkling diamond earrings and statement rings that complemented the pearl embroidery without distracting from it. Embellished heels completed the ensemble, adding just the right amount of sparkle.

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Her beauty look stayed effortlessly elegant with shimmering eye makeup, winged eyeliner, defined lashes, softly flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and glossy mauve lips. The actress wore her hair in soft side-parted waves that cascaded naturally over her shoulders, allowing the couture craftsmanship to remain the undeniable highlight.

Inside Aishwarya's Cannes style

The newly surfaced gown joins an already impressive Cannes 2026 wardrobe that included a striking electric-blue Amit Aggarwal creation, a romantic Sophie Couture ensemble, a sharply tailored white Cheney Chan tuxedo-inspired look, and a feather-accented embellished Fjolla Nila gown.

Together, the collection showcased Aishwarya's ability to effortlessly transition between sculptural couture, classic tailoring, and high-fashion glamour, cementing Cannes 2026 as one of her strongest style outings in recent years.