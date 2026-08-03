Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steps Out In ₹5000 Mustard Yellow Dress, Aces Demure Maternity Fashion Without Showing Baby Bump

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is proving that maternity fashion doesn't have to revolve around body-hugging silhouettes. The actress recently shared a series of elegant photographs on Instagram, embracing effortless style in a mustard-yellow dress that beautifully balanced comfort and sophistication. Without putting her baby bump at the centre of the look, Samantha delivered a lesson in understated maternity dressing that feels both modern and timeless.

Alongside the photos, she reflected on life's changing phases, writing, "No season is the same. Some ask us to wait. Some ask us to fight. Some ask us to let go. We don't get to choose the season. Only how we live through it."

Take a look:

Decoding Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest maternity style

For the photoshoot, Samantha slipped into a vibrant mustard-yellow dress from Qua Clothing that prioritised ease without compromising on elegance. The ensemble, costing ₹4,995, featured a flowing, relaxed silhouette, a high neckline, and a dramatic cape overlay.

Instead of clinging to the body, the fabric skimmed over her frame before falling into a beautifully draped maxi hem, creating a graceful, sculptural effect.

Keeping the spotlight on the chic dress, Samantha chose accessories that elevated the look without overwhelming it. She paired it with emerald-and-diamond drop earrings from Tamanna Jewellery and completed the look with a pair of metallic gold strappy stilettos.

Samantha's beauty choices reflected the same effortless elegance as her outfit. Her makeup featured glowing skin, bronzed makeup, defined eyes, and nude lips, while her hair was styled into a sleek low ponytail, with softly swept front sections framing her face.

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The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, has continued to embrace relaxed yet elevated maternity fashion since announcing her pregnancy in June 2026 during the success celebration of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram. The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2025.

With this latest appearance, Samantha once again demonstrates that maternity style can be elegant, fashion-forward, and incredibly comfortable — all without making pregnancy the focal point of the outfit.