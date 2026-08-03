Jennifer Winget Ditches Yellow For Haldi Ceremony, Stuns In Green Lehenga For Pre-Wedding With William Ishmael

Inside Jennifer Winget's haldi ceremony | Instagram

Jennifer Winget is proving that bridal fashion doesn't have to follow tradition. Days after sharing glimpses from her dreamy wedding with businessman William Ishmael, the actress offered fans a closer look at her intimate haldi ceremony. While the celebration was filled with the usual sunshine-yellow hues, it was Jennifer's unexpected choice of a sage green lehenga that instantly became the highlight of the festivities.

Jennifer shares heartfelt haldi memories

Marking Friendship Day, Jennifer posted a series of unseen photographs from her pre-wedding celebration, accompanied by an emotional note dedicated to the friends who made the day unforgettable.

Reflecting on the memories, she wrote, "My haldi wasn't just a celebration... it was a room full of love. Every time I look at these pictures, I notice something new... a smile, a hug, someone cheering us on, someone making sure everything was perfect."

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Thanking her closest friends for planning every detail, she added, "I know people often say they're lucky to have great friends, but I am the luckiest ever!!!! I must've done something really right in life to have earned each one of you... Happy Friendship Day to my favourite humans. You are, and always will be, one of the greatest blessings of my life."

Bride's green haldi lehenga stole the show

Instead of embracing the customary yellow palette, Jennifer opted for a refreshing sage green ensemble that brought a contemporary twist to haldi dressing. The lehenga featured a flowing skirt adorned with oversized floral appliqué motifs in shades of ivory, black, olive, and metallic silver.

She paired the skirt with a luxurious olive-green velvet blouse featuring a deep V-neckline. Completing the ensemble was a sheer organza dupatta in a matching pastel green tone, casually draped over one shoulder for an understated finish that allowed the intricate detailing to remain the focus.

Jennifer elevated the outfit with statement emerald and kundan jewellery that perfectly complemented the earthy green palette. Her accessories included an ornate choker layered with a longer necklace, matching earrings, a traditional maang tikka, and stacks of green bangles that added a royal touch to the festive ensemble.

Her beauty look stayed natural and effortless. A sleek centre-parted low bun kept the attention on her jewellery, while luminous skin, softly defined eyes, and nude lips completed the bridal glow.