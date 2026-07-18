Jennifer Winget Turns Dreamy White Bride In Strapless Gown, Kisses Husband William Ishmael In Wedding Pictures

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael are married | Instagram

Love was truly in the air as Jennifer Winget stepped into a brand-new chapter of her life. The actor has officially married businessman William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony attended by their closest family and friends. Soon after saying "I do," the newlyweds delighted fans by sharing dreamy moments from their wedding day on Instagram, with every picture looking straight out of a romantic fairytale.

Announcing the happy news, Jennifer captioned the post, ".. and finally our stars aligned! ✨"

Check it out below:

Jennifer Winget turns dreamy bride

For her wedding day, Jennifer chose classic romance over extravagant trends. The bride walked down the aisle in a custom Karleo Fashion creation featuring a structured strapless bodice with a sweetheart neckline that beautifully framed her shoulders. The fitted upper half gradually flowed into a graceful skirt, adorned with subtle shimmer and delicate embroidered detailing near the hem.

Keeping the styling effortless, Jennifer carried a fresh floral bouquet and wore her hair in a soft low updo with a few face-framing strands left loose for a romantic finish. Minimal jewellery ensured the spotlight stayed firmly on the elegant bridal ensemble, while her glowing complexion, softly defined eyes and natural-toned lips completed the understated bridal look.

Standing beside Jennifer was groom William Ishmael, who opted for a timeless formal look. He wore a tailored navy blue three-piece suit layered over a crisp white shirt and coordinated waistcoat, finished with a matching tie. Polished black shoes and a floral boutonniere complemented Jennifer's classic bridal aesthetic without overshadowing it.

Inside their's dreamy wedding album

The couple's wedding photographs beautifully captured the emotion of the day. One heartwarming image shows the newlyweds walking hand in hand out of the church as guests shower them with confetti, marking the beginning of their new journey together.

Another standout frame captures Jennifer and William sharing a kiss beneath an impressive stone archway, surrounded by rolling green hills. Holding her bouquet close, Jennifer smiles as William wraps his arms around her, creating one of the most romantic moments from the celebration.