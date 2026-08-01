Jennifer Winget Reveals Heartfelt Story Behind Her Wedding Ring Days After Marrying William Ishmael; 'I Wanted Every Piece To Have Meaning' |

Newlywed actress Jennifer Winget is giving fans a glimpse into one of the most personal details from her wedding day. Weeks after tying the knot with Singapore-based businessman and finance professional William Ishmael in an intimate Christian ceremony on July 16, 2026, the actress took to Instagram to reveal the emotional significance behind her wedding ring and why she wanted every piece of jewellery she wore to tell a story.

Sharing a heartfelt note, Jennifer explained that she has never been someone who enjoys wearing excessive jewellery, making her bridal choices deeply intentional.

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"I've never been someone who wears a lot of jewellery. On my wedding day, I wanted every piece to have meaning rather than simply add sparkle… my earrings, our wedding rings, and my mangalsutra. Nothing more, nothing less. Just pieces that meant something to me."

She further revealed that, instead of simply selecting a ring, she was closely involved in designing it herself, making the experience even more special. "And there's something quietly full-circle about being on the other side of the design table for this one. Being part of the Ekatra family meant I got to sit with the sketches, the stones and the smallest details, and design my own forever moment… not just choose it."

Jennifer shared that the ring features a 108-facet diamond, inspired by the sacred number 108, a number often associated with spirituality, completeness and new beginnings in Indian traditions.

For her walk down the aisle, Jennifer embraced timeless elegance instead of following fleeting bridal trends. She wore a custom white gown featuring a structured strapless bodice with a sweetheart neckline that highlighted her shoulders beautifully. The fitted silhouette flowed into a graceful skirt embellished with delicate embroidery and subtle shimmering details near the hem, creating a classic yet understated bridal look.

Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover from 2012 to 2014. Her marriage to William Ishmael marks a fresh chapter in her personal life, one she says she will cherish for years to come.