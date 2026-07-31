WATCH: Parents Witness Magical Moment As Unborn Baby Girl Smiles During Ultrasound Session; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral |

A routine prenatal check-up turned into an unforgettable memory for a Canadian couple after they witnessed what appeared to be their unborn daughter smiling during an ultrasound. The heartwarming moment, captured on camera, has since gone viral on social media, leaving thousands of viewers emotional.

The expectant parents were attending a regular ultrasound appointment when the touching incident unfolded. As the scan was underway, the father leaned toward his partner Lia Oliveira's baby bump and affectionately greeted their unborn child.

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"Good morning. Happy Saturday. Are you hungry?" he gently said before planting a kiss on Oliveira's belly. Moments later, as he stepped back and looked around the room, everyone noticed something remarkable on the ultrasound monitor. The baby appeared to form a tiny smile, seemingly responding to the sound of her father's voice.

The unexpected reaction instantly filled the room with excitement. Family members and medical staff cheered with joy, encouraging the father to continue speaking to the baby as they watched the adorable expression on the screen.

The precious moment was recorded by Oliveira's sister, who managed to capture the baby's smile during the ultrasound. The video has since won hearts online, with many social media users calling it one of the sweetest pregnancy moments they've ever seen.

Recalling the emotional experience, Oliveira admitted she was overcome with happiness. "I was completely overwhelmed with emotion and immediately started crying happy tears."

While unborn babies naturally make a variety of facial movements in the womb, including smiling, yawning and frowning, parents rarely get to witness such expressions during an ultrasound. Whether it was a coincidence or a response to her father's familiar voice, the touching moment has become a cherished memory for the family.