Celebrity Stylist Reminds Fans Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is A Fashion Queen Of Bollywood

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 21, 2026
Celebrity fashion stylist, Mohit Rai recently shared pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from her stunning airport look while she was heading for Cannes 2026.
The stylist captioned the post, "Power dressing lessons by a true woman of substance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan."
For her airport appearance, Aishwarya embraced a striking all-black aesthetic that perfectly balanced sophistication with power dressing.
The actress wore a structured black blazer paired with matching trousers from designer Dhruv Kapoor’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection.
The sharply tailored blazer featured subtle embellishment detailing that added just the right amount of glamour while maintaining the polished monochrome vibe.
The coordinated black pants further elevated the sleek silhouette, giving the overall outfit a bold and commanding presence.
Aishwarya kept her styling classic yet impactful. Her straight open hair paired with her signature bold red lips instantly became the highlight of the look, proving once again why she remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic style figures.