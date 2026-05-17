 After Iconic Met Gala Debut, Karan Johar Takes Over The Streets Of New York City In 3 Edgy Jacket Looks
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After Iconic Met Gala Debut, Karan Johar Takes Over The Streets Of New York City In 3 Edgy Jacket Looks

After his iconic Met Gala 2026 debut, Karan Johar turned New York City into his fashion playground with three edgy jacket looks styled by Eka Lakhani. From an artistic Junya Watanabe trench coat to a rugged KidSuper leather jacket and an embroidered Kartik Research creation, the filmmaker served layered street-style fashion while effortlessly blending luxury labels with Indian craftsmanship.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, May 17, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
After Iconic Met Gala Debut, Karan Johar Takes Over The Streets Of New York City In 3 Edgy Jacket Looks
Karan Johar’s New York City fashion | Instagram

After finally making his much-awaited Met Gala debut this year, Karan Johar clearly isn’t slowing down on the fashion front. From the grand steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to the buzzing streets of New York City, the Indian filmmaker has now turned NYC into his personal runway with a series of edgy layered looks that perfectly balanced drama, luxury, and effortless cool. 

Check it out below:

Sharing glimpses from his New York fashion diaries, celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani summed it up perfectly: “All edge, all elegance… pure city grit!”

Karan's artistic trench coat look

Karan’s first street-style look was all about wearable art. He stepped out in a statement trench coat by Junya Watanabe featuring scenic painted artwork that instantly grabbed attention. Instead of over-styling the dramatic outerwear, he kept the rest of the outfit relaxed with a classic black T-shirt and loose-fit denim bottoms.

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Karan accessorised with a sleek black beret, a statement bag, crisp white sneakers, and his signature oversized black glasses. 

His leather jacket moment 

Next came a moodier, more rugged fashion moment. Karan slipped into a rich brown leather jacket by KidSuper that featured subtle embellishments and a striking back design, adding depth to the outfit without looking overpowering.

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He styled the jacket once again with a black T-shirt and denim jeans, proving his love for elevated basics. White sneakers returned for continuity, while accessories like a sleek Dior chain, sunglasses, and a hat brought a sharp street-style edge to the ensemble.

Bringing Indian fashion to NYC streets

After experimenting with international labels, Karan also gave Indian design its well-deserved spotlight during his New York outings. The filmmaker wore a navy blue embroidered jacket by Kartik Research featuring intricate multicoloured detailing and statement pockets across the front.

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He paired the standout jacket with wide-leg dark trousers and a simple white T-shirt, allowing the craftsmanship of the outerwear to remain the hero piece. Chunky black jewellery, tinted sunglasses, and edgy footwear completed the look. 

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