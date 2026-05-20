Aditi Rao Hydari's Latest Cannes Film Festival 2026 Look Costs Only ₹24,600!

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes Film festival 2026 | Instagram

After serving regal sarees and a dramatic neon-green couture moment at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, Aditi Rao Hydari decided to switch gears with a refreshing fashion moment, and surprisingly, it came with a price tag that fashion lovers can actually shop. The Bollywood actress recently shared a dreamy set of breezy pictures from the French Riviera, writing, "Wear your worth like a sun-kissed morning," and the internet instantly fell in love with her effortless elegance.

Check it out below:

Aditi’s chic Cannes look under ₹25K

For her latest Cannes outing, Aditi slipped into a sophisticated cream-toned midi dress called "Dazira" from Club L London. According to the brand’s official website, the outfit is priced at ₹24,600.

The dress embraced quiet luxury with a clean and structured silhouette. Crafted in premium scuba crepe fabric, the ensemble featured a flattering square neckline that added a timeless touch to the modern design. The fitted upper half smoothly sculpted the body before transitioning into a dramatic drop waist and voluminous skirt.

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Instead of going overboard with accessories, the actress kept the styling refined and minimal. She paired the look with elegant pearl studs, a stack of pearl-and-gold rings and metallic gold heels that subtly elevated the monochrome outfit.

Keeping in sync with the breezy Riviera mood, Aditi opted for soft and luminous makeup. Her beauty look featured glowing skin, rosy cheeks, highlighted radiance and delicate pink lips, while softly defined eyes added just the right amount of glamour without overpowering the outfit.

For her hair, the actress chose relaxed side-parted waves that framed her face beautifully and complemented the easy elegance of the dress.