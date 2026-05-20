'Are You Even Real?': Tamil-Origin Model Mesmerises Everyone With Her Viral Cannes Film Festival 2026 Red-Carpet Debut

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet has already seen its fair share of glamour, but this year, one debutante completely stopped the internet in its tracks. Meet Tabitha Mary, the Tamil-origin model and content creator whose jaw-dropping red-carpet appearance has now become one of the most viral moments from Cannes. From her radiant presence to her effortlessly striking beauty, social media simply cannot get enough of her.

The viral Cannes debut everyone is talking about

Making her first-ever appearance at the 79th edition of the prestigious film festival, Tabitha chose a shimmering liquid-silver gown from British-Bangladeshi label Khanum's, subtly celebrating South Asian representation on one of fashion’s biggest global stages.

The ensemble featured a Grecian-inspired one-shoulder silhouette, a sculpted ruching detail and a pearl-detailed waistline that seamlessly flowed into a sleek floor-length skirt, creating an almost water-like movement as she walked the carpet.

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Tabitha kept the styling polished yet understated, allowing the gown and her natural beauty to do all the talking. Her makeup leaned towards soft dewy glam with luminous skin, subtle eyes and glossy lips, while her long black waves cascaded effortlessly over her shoulders.

Internet calls her 'actual perfection'

While the fashion moment itself grabbed attention, it was Tabitha’s commanding presence and unapologetic embrace of her deep skin tone that truly resonated online. Having previously spoken about experiencing colourism while growing up as a Tamil girl in Germany, her Cannes debut felt deeply personal and empowering for many viewers.

Sharing her Cannes video on Instagram, Tabitha wrote, "Red Carpet ready for Festival De Cannes... what an incredible day... truly living my best life." The clip has already crossed a staggering 46.7 million views online.

Soon after, social media exploded with reactions. Comments flooded in calling her "actual perfection," "drop dead beautiful," and "unreal." One user wrote, “Are you even real????” while another commented, “Need to get you in a movie ASAP.” Many users also praised her confidence, calling her one of the standout beauty moments of Cannes 2026.