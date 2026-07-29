Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Romance On The Runway, Walk Hand-In-Hand In Regal Jayanti Reddy Looks

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at India Couture Week 2026 | Image Courtesy: FDCI

Romance met royalty at India Couture Week 2026 as Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth took over the runway for designer Jayanti Reddy. Walking hand in hand, exchanging warm smiles and sharing an adorable moment on the ramp, the real-life couple brought effortless chemistry to the showcase. Dressed in coordinated couture inspired by Hyderabad's regal heritage, they proved that love can be the most elegant accessory of all.

Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in regal couture

Aditi embraced old-world glamour in a shimmering gold-and-beige ensemble that beautifully balanced traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary silhouette. Her strapless peplum-style kurta featured a plunging neckline, a structured fit and exquisite zardozi embroidery highlighted with sequins and delicate beadwork.

Keeping the styling refined yet elegant, the actress accessorised with a statement diamond choker and matching earrings. Aditi's makeup was equally dreamy with a dewy base, shimmering eye makeup, feathered brows, softly flushed cheeks and nude lips, while her soft waves were tucked neatly behind her ears, allowing her jewellery to shine.

Siddharth perfectly complemented her look

Matching Aditi's royal aesthetic, Siddharth stepped onto the runway in an embroidered beige sherwani layered over silk dhoti-style trousers. Rather than buttoning the jacket, he wore it open, lending the traditional outfit a relaxed yet bold finish.

He completed the ensemble with a layered pearl and emerald necklace that elevated the royal feel of the outfit.

Inside Jayanti Reddy's 'The Gilded Era'

Designer Jayanti Reddy presented her latest couture collection, The Gilded Era, drawing inspiration from Hyderabad's rich cultural heritage and the grandeur of the Nizami era. The showcase paid tribute to India's timeless craftsmanship while embracing contemporary couture.

The runway showcased a stunning mix of richly embroidered lehengas, elegant sarees, sculptural skirts and modern interpretations of classic Indian drapes. Deep crimson hues, soft ivory tones and vibrant jewel colours dominated the collection, while meticulous hand embroidery remained at its heart.