'Loving Your Country...': Designer Rimzim Dadu Flaunts Indian Flag During Her Delhi Fashion Showcase, Speaks On Gen-Z Protest

Rimzim Dadu at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 | Image Courtesy: FDCI

While India Couture Week 2026 continues to celebrate craftsmanship and couture in New Delhi, designer Rimzim Dadu quietly made a statement that extended beyond fashion. Days after sharing her thoughts on the ongoing Gen-Z-led protests, the couturier closed her runway with a look that sparked conversation, reminding audiences that fashion and personal expression can often go hand in hand.

Rimzim Dadu opens up on Delhi protest

Dadu concluded her presentation in an understated black midi dress, allowing one meaningful detail to take centre stage. Pinned to the sleeve was a small Indian flag brooch, a subtle accessory that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening.

Coming just days after her public remarks on the Gen-Z-led NEET protests that eventually led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the choice was widely seen as a quiet expression of patriotism while staying true to her personal beliefs.

In her post, she expressed, "Every generation questions the world it inherits. That has never felt unusual to me because that's how people learn and grow. Loving your country can mean believing in its potential, while still caring enough to ask difficult questions. Both can come from the same place. More than anything, I hope empathy prevails. What is happening today to our youth is heartbreaking."

Inside 'Inlae'

Beyond the conversations surrounding her statement, the spotlight remained firmly on Inlae, Dadu's latest couture offering. Known for transforming metal into fabric-like creations for nearly two decades, the designer turned to the intricate beauty of Mughal inlay work and traditional jewellery-setting techniques as the foundation of this collection.

Instead of recreating heritage motifs literally, Dadu reinterpreted them through a contemporary couture lens. Sculptural silhouettes, metallic textures and innovative craftsmanship defined the presentation, reinforcing her reputation for pushing the boundaries of textile design.

The runway featured an array of metallic sarees, lehengas, body-contouring gowns, structured mini dresses, sculptural fringe skirts, cropped bandhgalas and sharply tailored bomber jackets. Every look reflected her signature blend of experimental materials and meticulous craftsmanship, offering a modern interpretation of Indian couture while staying rooted in traditional artistry.