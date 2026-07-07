Aamir Khan's Wife Gauri Spratt Was A Dreamy Sabyasachi Bride With Bohemian Elegance

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt wedding | Instagram

When it comes to celebrity weddings, elaborate red lehengas and grand bridal entries often steal the spotlight. But Bollywood star Aamir Khan's wife Gauri Spratt chose a completely different route. Following their intimate wedding registration ceremony held at the actor's Bandra residence on July 5, Gauri's bridal look has emerged as a masterclass in quiet luxury, proving that simplicity can be just as stunning as extravagance.

All about Gauri Spratt's bridal look

For her wedding, Gauri stepped away from the conventional crimson bridal palette and embraced an understated ivory ensemble by ace Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The outfit featured a beautifully embroidered full-sleeved blouse adorned with delicate floral threadwork that added subtle texture without overpowering the look.

Gauri paired it with a matching lehenga decked up with intricate botanical-inspired embroidery and completed it with a lightweight, sheer dupatta casually draped over one shoulder, allowing the craftsmanship of the ensemble to remain the focal point.

She styled the Sabyasachi look with layered polki necklaces highlighted with emerald accents, adding richness to the otherwise soft-toned outfit. Matching earrings and complementary jewellery completed the look without overwhelming the intricate embroidery of the lehenga.

Soft glam makeup and bohemian braid

Celebrity hair and makeup artist Krystal George recently shared a 360-degree glimpse of Gauri's bridal moment, offering fans a closer look at the elegant ensemble and beauty details that perfectly complemented the couple's low-key celebration.

Sharing details about the look, Krystal wrote, "We engineered a weightless, luminous second-skin base paired with bronze smokey eyes meticulously tailored to frame her hooded gaze."

Instead of dramatic bridal makeup, Gauri's beauty look focused on naturally radiant skin, softly bronzed eyes, subtle definition, nude lips and a fresh-looking complexion that enhanced her features without appearing heavy.

Sharing details of the bride's hairdo, Krystal said, "For her hair, we moved away from traditional, stiff bridal updos and designed a relaxed, organic bohemian braid silhouette with delicate flower detailing."

Gauri wore her hair in a textured side-swept fishtail braid decorated with tiny white flowers, while soft face-framing strands added a romantic, effortless finish.