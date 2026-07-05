Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt Are MARRIED! FIRST Wedding Photo Out After Couple Registers Marriage In Presence of Family At Bandra Residence

Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt Officially Married | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are officially married. The couple registered their marriage on Sunday, July 5, in an intimate ceremony attended by their close family members at the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai. Among those present were Aamir's children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, his son-in-law Nupur Shikhare, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, members of the Ambani family, actor Elli AvrRam, cricketer Irfan Pathan, and politician Raj Thackeray, along with a select group of close friends and relatives.

Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt Officially Married

In the first wedding photo, Aamir is seen beaming with a smile as he signs the marriage papers, while Gauri, dressed in elegant ivory ethnic wear, seated beside him. The couple can be seen surrounded by their family members, including Aamir's 15-year-old son, Azad Rao Khan, from his marriage to Kiran Rao, and his mother, Zeenat Hussain.

The joyous moment is set against a backdrop of beautiful floral decor, with everyone seen smiling as they celebrate the intimate occasion.

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According to a report by India Today, Aamir and Gauri are now officially married. The couple reportedly signed their marriage papers at around 12:45 pm during an intimate ceremony at Aamir's Bandra residence in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by their close family members, with the couple choosing to keep the celebrations private.

As of now, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have not made a public appearance together or posed for the paparazzi following their wedding.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of his 60th birthday, Aamir introduced Gauri to the media and publicly confirmed their relationship for the first time. Since then, Gauri has accompanied the actor at several public appearances and has reportedly developed a close bond with his family.