Aamir Khan Advocates For Mental Health: Shares Going To Joint Therapy With Daughter Ira; Know How It Impacts Parent-Child Relationship

You tube (Netflix India)

Aamir Khan, not long ago opened up about his relationship with his kids on a podcast with Rhea Chakraborty. He mentioned how he regrets not spending enough time with Ira and Junaid while they were growing up. He also said he is looking for ways to fix his relationship with his kids and be a part of their lives.

In a recent video by Netflix India, Aamir Khan, along with his daughter Ira and Dr. Vivek Murthy discussed about the importance of mental health.

Pinterest

Aamir Khan shares the importance of therapy

Talking out how important therapy is, Aamir shared, “Therapy is a very powerful thing. I'm a fairly intelligent guy. I can think things through. I'm a sensible guy. If there's an issue, I can sort it out for myself. But no, I can't. It doesn't matter how intelligent you are. It doesn't matter how worldly-wise you are. We know so little about our minds... That a person who has a lot more knowledge and has got the basics right really helps you in leaps and bounds to understand it. In India, a lot of us feel if I go for therapy, I have a mental problem. I don't want people to know I'm going for therapy. But it is okay need help. I have benefited greatly from therapy”.

Instagram

Joint Therapy

Aamir's daughter Ira has been open about her struggles with mental health on her Instagram. Ira mentioned how understanding is important in a parent-child relationship. She mentioned how working on a building a bond with parents is important.

In the recent video, Aamir mentioned how Ira pushed him to take therapy. “Therapy is so helpful. I think she (Ira) pushed me down that path. I would strongly recommend therapy to anyone who feels the need for it. It has been helpful for me. In fact, Ira and I also have started joint therapy. The two of us go to a therapist for our own relationship. To work on how to make that better and issues which have been there for over years,” Aamir said.

How can Joint Therapy impact parent-children relationship?

Joint therapy, in which parents and children attend therapy sessions together, is becoming a more effective way to improve family ties. It promotes healthy family relations by addressing underlying emotional problems and communication difficulties.

Misunderstandings between parents and children are frequent in the fast-paced world of today. Relationship tension can result from unresolved issues, unacknowledged feelings, or differences in viewpoints. Joint therapy offers a secure environment for both parties to communicate their feelings, exchange stories, and grow in understanding.

Instagram

How can joint therapy change relationship dynamics?

To help families in overcoming obstacles, therapists employ strategies like role-playing, active listening activities, and cooperative problem-solving. For instance, children learn about their parents' worries and motivations, and parents can better comprehend their feelings.

According to research, families that participate in joint treatment frequently report better communication, less arguments, and greater emotional intimacy. It works very well for problems like behavioral difficulties, stress related to school, or life transitions like divorce or moving.

