"Aaj Toh Champagne Piyenge": Chef Vikas Khanna Remembers His Sister After Being Named On TIME 100 Most Influential People Of 2026 List |

Celebrated chef and humanitarian Vikas Khanna has added another global milestone to his illustrious journey, as he was named in the prestigious TIME100 Most Influential People of 2026 list, announced on April 15. Recognised not just for his culinary brilliance but also for his humanitarian work, Khanna continues to elevate Indian cuisine on the global stage while making a meaningful impact beyond the kitchen.

A Michelin-starred chef and the force behind New York’s acclaimed restaurant Bungalow, Khanna’s influence goes far beyond food. From feeding millions during times of crisis to mentoring young chefs and telling stories through cuisine, his work reflects a deep sense of purpose and compassion.

However, what truly touched hearts was his emotional tribute following the announcement. Taking to social media, Khanna remembered his late sister Radha, who had always believed in him during his early struggles. Recalling how he was once mocked as “Curry Boy,” he shared how she turned that label into a prophecy of pride. “I can almost hear her today saying, ‘Aaj toh champagne piyenge… Apna time aa gaya,’” he wrote, turning a moment of global recognition into a deeply personal one.

The celebrations extended to his New York restaurant, where the space was transformed with 755 flowers, each symbolising a day of its journey. Adorned in red and white hues, inspired by TIME’s iconic palette, the restaurant welcomed hundreds of guests who gathered to celebrate the achievement.

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Adding to the honour, renowned chef Eric Ripert praised Khanna in TIME, calling him “a man of extraordinary heart” whose generosity transcends borders. Along with Chef Vikas Khanna, other Indians featured in the 2026 TIME100 list include Google CEO Sundar Pichai and actor Ranbir Kapoor.