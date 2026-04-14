Chef Vikas Khanna Celebrates Baisakhi With 'Bhangra' Beats At His New York Restaurant | Instagram @vikaskhannagroup

Celebrating the spirit of Baisakhi with music, culture and gratitude, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna recently hosted a vibrant celebration outside his New York restaurant, Bungalow. The festivities, now going viral on social media, showcased a lively blend of tradition and joy right in the heart of the city.

In a video shared online, the streets outside the restaurant turned into a mini Punjabi celebration as dancers dressed in colourful traditional outfits performed energetic bhangra routines. Adding a special touch to the moment, Vikas Khanna himself was seen playing the dhol, setting the rhythm for the performance and immersing himself in the festive vibe.

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Alongside the visuals, the chef shared a heartfelt message reflecting the essence of the harvest festival. "Sending Baisakhi wishes to everyone. A moment of gratitude, for Mother Nature, for our farmers, and for every hand that brings food to our tables each day,” he wrote.

The occasion was even more special as it marked a milestone for his restaurant. Khanna revealed that this was their 100th dance performance in just 750 days since Bungalow’s inception. “What a blessing for a humble restaurant to grow into a culinary and cultural landmark, bringing generations together, and building bridges between East and West,” he added.

Located in New York City’s East Village, Bungalow, launched in March 2024 by Vikas Khanna and restaurateur Jimmy Rizvi, has quickly gained global recognition. Known for its nostalgic “Indian clubhouse” theme and award-winning culinary experience, the restaurant has become a sought-after destination, blending food with cultural storytelling.