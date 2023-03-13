A complete guide to create a dreamy bedtime routine for your newborn

It can take months of trial and error before you find the perfect routine for your newborn. Creating a dreamy bedtime routine for your new-born is key to getting them settled and sleeping through the night. It may seem like a lot to take on, but it doesn’t have to be. With just a few simple steps, you can create a bedtime routine that works for your family and helps ensure your baby’s sleep is peaceful and uninterrupted. Surbhi Bafna Gupta founder of Allter, a baby hygiene brand says that creating a bedtime routine doesn’t have to be complicated.

“A bedtime routine is a set of actions or steps that you take before your baby goes to bed. It should be something predictable and calming that helps your baby prepare for sleep. The idea is that by repeating the same steps each night, your baby will begin to recognise the cues and will eventually associate them with going to sleep. This will help your baby settle down more quickly and easily and prepare them for a good night’s rest,” says Surbhi and suggests that the steps of your bedtime routine should be tailored to your baby’s individual needs and preferences.

“The most important aspects include feeding and changing. Some parents opt to include a bath while others prefer a more low-key approach. The most important thing is to make sure the routine is consistent and calming,” she adds and suggests a few important steps to create a healthy bedtime routine for newborns.

Set a sleep schedule:

This is the most important step in creating a successful bedtime routine. The key is to find a time that works for both you and your baby. Keep in mind that newborns typically need between 14 and 18 hours of sleep per day, so it’s important to make sure you’re giving your baby enough rest.

Feeding the baby:

Breast or bottle feed your newborn depending on their feeding habits, a full tummy before bedtime ensures that they fall asleep easily and don’t turn cranky due to hunger.

Changing:

You can opt to bathe and change the baby into a fresh set of clothes, not only does this help to relax the baby but also lets them know that it’s time to go to bed. At this time, it is also important to change the baby’s diaper so that they are not disturbed during the night due to any leakages.

Keep things consistent:

Once you’ve set a sleep schedule, it’s important to stick to it. This means creating a consistent routine each night and sticking to it. This will help your baby recognise the cues and prepare them for sleep.

Bedtime activities:

Incorporating activities into your routine can help your baby relax and prepare for sleep. This can be anything from a warm bath to a gentle massage. You can also read a story or sing a song. Whatever activities you choose, make sure to keep them consistent and calming.

Making adjustments:

As your baby grows, you may find that their needs and preferences change. Don’t be afraid to make adjustments to your routine as needed. This could mean adding or removing an activity or changing the timing of the routine.

Keeping the room calm:

It is important to keep the atmosphere of your baby’s bedroom calm and peaceful. This means keeping noise, lights, and distractions to a minimum. You can also invest in a white noise machine to help drown out any outside noise. Invest in a quality blanket and baby bedding that keeps your newborn comfortable.

In addition to this remember to be patient and flexible as you navigate the process and make adjustments as needed. With a little bit of effort, you can create a bedtime routine that works for both you and your baby.

