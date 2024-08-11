78th Independence Day: Individuals From Different Generations Reveal How They Celebrate The Day

As the sun rises on August 15th, India awakens to the echoes of history and the vibrant hues of the tricolour unfurling against the sky. Celebrating its 78th Independence Day this day, marked by the sacrifices of countless brave souls, it is a testament to the indomitable spirit of freedom that courses through the veins of our nation. However, as times change, so do the ways in which people celebrate and perceive this important day. One of the most notable shifts in how GenZ celebrates Independence Day is using digital platforms for expressing and connecting with a larger audience. Platforms like Instagram, and Twitter, are flooded with creative content ranging from short videos, and patriotic songs.

The voices of independence that remind us of the journey and the path that lies ahead. It's important to remember the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for our liberty and their unwavering determination and courage set the stage for the independence we cherish today. Reflecting on their legacy, we are reminded of the timeless words.

"Our brave freedom fighters who gifted us the most precious treasure – Freedom. Today, I remember my grandmother Sumitrabai Wamanrao Shinde, a great freedom fighter who fought for our freedom at a very young age. Some instances she mentioned were about the event in the year 1942 during the Quit India movement led by Aruna Asaf Ali. She was heading the ladies' wing from Girgaon and gathered all the young girls and ladies to head towards August Kranti Maidan, for which she was jailed for six months in Yeravda jail, where Mahatma Gandhi also had met her,”

Tushar Shinde, 52, recalls the inspiring stories, which have left an indelible mark in his heart. “It gives me goosebumps when I recall her narrating the entire incident. As we celebrate this day, I feel proud of our rich history, cultural heritage, and our struggle for independence and to be a part of a nation that is growing, evolving, and striving for greatness. Freedom is not a destination; it's a continuous journey. It requires us to be responsible citizens, to respect each other's differences, and to work towards a better future.”

For the new generation independence is not just about remembering the past but also about shaping the future.

“For Gen Z, we remember Independence Day when it was celebrated in schools. Everybody was dressed in white attire with an India badge on their collars, singing the national anthem with pride, performing songs, dancing patriotic songs, and going home with a sweet hamper. Now that we are adults, we share the same patriotism, probably even more. We feel proud of the fact that we belong to a country with such a rich cultural heritage. We still attend flag hoisting, but the only thing that's changed is the sharing of stories. We now do it on our social media handles with aesthetic pictures and the perfect patriotic song in the background. But that's my perspective. What I see around me is different. People these days are mostly concerned about getting a good Instagram-worthy picture with the flag so that they can post it and be a nationalist for the day. I think it's no more about the authenticity.” Avantika Sharma,20.

As India commemorates another year of independence, it is clear that while the modes of celebration evolve, the spirit of freedom and patriotism endures. Each generation brings its unique perspective to this historic day, weaving a rich tapestry of memories, values, and aspirations for a brighter future.

"Independence Day celebrations have transformed significantly across generations, each adding its unique flavour to the commemoration. From solemn remembrance to vibrant displays of patriotism, from televised spectacles to digital activism, each generation has shaped and reshaped the way we honour this important day. Historically, independence has been celebrated with a focus on collective struggle and triumph, often marked by grand parades, public speeches, and military displays reflecting the spirit of one nation,” Makarand Wadkar, 45, reflects on the generational shift in how Independence Day is commemorated, emphasising the movement from collective struggle to personal freedom."Earlier celebrations often focused on national unity and collective achievement, while modern observances reflect a more individualised approach to celebrating freedom and personal identity. However, the essence of independence remains constant, though the ways we express and experience it transform with each generation."

In contrast, new generations are more inclined to incorporate modern elements into their celebrations. For instance, some create digital archives of lesser-known freedom fighters, while others are developing apps and websites that educate users about India's independence movement.

"I believe in morals and values. Growing up, I’ve noticed how independence has evolved over generations. There was a time I remember people actually cared about people around them and were connected with each other as a community and group. It showed a symbol of togetherness and shared values. Today, independence for me often means navigating a digital world with endless choices, balancing my personal things with social media’s influence. While the main idea of independence remains, its celebration now blends tradition with modernity, reflecting our diverse and connected lives."Manmeet Mehami,24, observes how the celebration of independence has transformed, yet still retains its core values.

Independence Day remains a crucial part of India's cultural fabric, but its celebration is evolving with each generation. By embracing digital platforms and focusing on contemporary issues, they are not only honouring the past but also paving the way for a more inclusive and progressive future. As we compare generational celebrations, it becomes clear that each brings its unique flavour to the festivities, enriching the tapestry of how we commemorate India's independence.