Independence Day 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign At Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan To Boost Patriotism

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde officially launched the state-level 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (Tri-Color in Every Home) campaign today at the August Kranti Maidan, emphasizing the significance of the initiative in fostering national pride and remembrance of the sacrifices made for India’s independence.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Shinde highlighted the historical importance of August Kranti Maidan, where the 'Chale Jao' call was given in 1942, marking a pivotal moment in the Indian freedom struggle. He honored the memory of the countless freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation and stressed that the campaign aims to instill a renewed sense of patriotism among the new generation.

The launch event was attended by several dignitaries, including Mumbai City Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department, Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Department, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department.

Chief Minister Shinde announced that this year, the campaign will see the national flag being hoisted at 2.5 crore homes across the state, alongside various shops and establishments. He explained that the colors of the national flag saffron, white, and green—represent sacrifice, courage, love, peace, and trust, and the campaign aims to reinforce these values among the youth.

The campaign will also feature rallies, foot marches, Tiranga selfies, and tributes to freedom fighters in villages and cities. Shinde expressed confidence that the initiative, supported by public cooperation, would be a resounding success and would spread the fragrance of patriotism across the state.