 Independence Day Special: Barwah's Daughter To Hoist Tricolour Atop Australia's Tallest Mountain
Independence Day Special: Barwah's Daughter To Hoist Tricolour Atop Australia's Tallest Mountain

It is noteworthy that, earlier Bulbul had hoisted the tricolour by climbing the 1,400 feet high Marinda Tal Mountain in Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand in minus 5 degrees temperature.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The mountaineer of Barwah, Bulbul Jat of Katkut village, will hoist the tricolour on Australia's tallest mountain peak, Mount Kosciuszko, on Independence Day, August 15.

Sharing the proud moment, Bulbul said she along with the nine member mountaineering team, will hoist the tricolour on 7,310 feet tall Mount Kosciuszko in minus 10 degree Celsius temperature.

It is noteworthy that, earlier Bulbul had hoisted the tricolour by climbing the 1,400 feet high Marinda Tal Mountain in Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand in minus 5 degrees temperature.

Before leaving for Australia on Friday, the public representatives and citizens of Barwah wished luck to Bulbul. MLA Sachin Birla, municipal council president Rakesh Gupta, Jitendra Surana, Vishal Sunny and others wished for her bright future.

MLA Sachin Birla wished Bulbul a bright future and assured all possible help. Municipal chairman Rakesh Gupta said Bulbul has brought glory to the entire Nimar region and she will conquer all the highest mountains of the world.

BJP leader Jitendra Surana wished Bulbul a bright future on behalf of MP Gyaneshwar Patil. Surana said that the government is ready to support every talent in the country.

Dhar woman invited as special guest for I-Day celebrations in Delhi

Sangeeta with her husband Charan Patel

Sangeeta with her husband Charan Patel

Dhar: Sangeeta Patel along with her husband of Tirla tehsil have been invited as 'Special Guests' for 78th Independence Day celebrations, organised at Red Fort, New Delhi on August 15.

Sangeeta Patel and her husband Charan Patel of Jai Mata Aajeevika Self Help Group of Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, have got a special opportunity to travel to Delhi by plane from Indore and return.

The opportunity was given to Sangeeta for the successful operation of the group and promotion of 'Surjana Powder Product' by NITI Aayog. This is a matter of pride for the women of the self-help group.

The self-help group members received special cooperation of collector Priyank Mishra, Jila panchayat CEO Savita Jhania, Janpad panchayat CEO Jimmy Baheti and guidance of Livelihood Development Mission block manager Rakesh Singh Tomar and Swati Jain.

