 Bhopal: 114 Dengue Cases, 19 Chikungunya, Nine Malaria Patients Detected; Posh Colonies Hotspots
Malaria department team and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have launched a joint campaign in residential areas to raise awareness in public to ensure there was no stagnant water as it is the perfect breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 12:47 AM IST
Dengue mosquito | File

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): So far, 114 dengue cases have been reported in Bhopal, while the number of chikungunya and Malaria patients stands at 19 and nine respectively in the state capital. Kolar, Neelbad, Hoshangabad Road, Adarsh Nagar, Katara Hills, Arera colony, Saket Nagar have emerged as the hotspots of vector-borne diseases.

The health department has geared up to tackle vector-borne diseases, and especially dengue cases, which are usually reported with the onset of monsoon, said officials. Malaria department team and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have launched a joint campaign in residential areas to raise awareness in public to ensure there was no stagnant water as it is the perfect breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes.

Dr Akhilesh Dubey, district malaria officer, informed Free Press that teams detected around 8,896 positive larva in houses and 10,429 at other locations in the city. 'With BMC team, the district malaria team is moving all across the city informing people about mosquito larva. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water so people should not allow any accumulation of even clean water. Pools of stagnant water or slow draining water provide ideal breeding grounds for many insects, including mosquitoes,' the officer said.

Dengue cases reported in previous years in Bhopal:

Years -- Dengue cases

2023 -- 855

2022 -- 675

2021 -- 781

2020 -- 074

2019 -- 1893

2018 -- 738

