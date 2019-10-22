59% Indians prefer Switzerland as their holiday destination

New Delhi: What are the preferences and habits of snow holiday goers in India? A recent study says Switzerland is the top destination choice for Indians with 59 per cent wanting to enjoy the Swiss snow experience.

The Club Med survey shows that snow holiday goers from India prefer a European snow vacation as compared to staying in the region. About 96 per cent of travellers from India are looking to plan a European snow holiday in the next three years.

The all-inclusive operator and global snow holiday leader, in their Asia-Pacific (APAC) Snow Brand Study 2019, has also said that Indian travellers are getting more diverse, adventurous, experimental and are increasingly looking at snow holidays.

The study shows other interesting travel patterns of Indians. Some include:

1. India enjoy snow sports the most in Asia-Pacific

Snowboarding and skiing in India are fairly popular winter sports; Saint-Moritz Roi Soleil in Switzerland, Cervinia in Italy and Les Deux Alpes in France are few destinations that attracts skiers of all cadre. The survey revealed that snow holiday goers from India are serious about snow sports, with India holding the highest percentage (75 per cent) of snow holiday vacationers in APAC that enjoy skiing and snowboarding.

2. Indians love to take recommendations

Friends and relatives have been identified as organic image formation agents and word-of-mouth information is one of the most relied upon sources for destination selection. The study indicates that India has the highest number of travellers at 55 per cent who are influenced by friends' and family's recommendations when deciding on a snow holiday destination.

3. Family first for Indians

When it comes to travelling, Indians are the most family-oriented globally and select destinations that offer fun activities for all age groups. The preference leans towards exploring new destinations as a group or with family and not as much as a solo traveller. As per the study, 27 per cent of Indian snow holiday goers prefer travelling with a larger family circle comprising of three generations, much higher than the Asia-Pacific average of 18 per cent.