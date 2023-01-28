5 Easy lifestyle changes to manage your thyroid

The thyroid- a gland that is part of the endocrine system and is responsible for producing hormones that play a crucial role in the body’s systems.

The thyroid can be either overactive or underactive, and both conditions can lead to health problems. Two of the most common thyroid diseases are hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism.

Making lifestyle changes is not a substitute for proper diagnosis and treatment of thyroid disease. However, leading a healthier lifestyle will help you manage thyroid problems in the long run and help you feel better faster.

January is observed as Thyroid Awareness Month. To commemorate this month, try these 5 simple lifestyle changes:

Eat a healthy diet

Make sure you eat well-balanced meals every day to keep your thyroid symptoms at bay. Eating well improves your energy levels, which is important in the face of daytime sleepiness and hypothyroid-related fatigue. Eat small, nutrient dense meals throughout the day. Eating a healthy diet that is low in fat, high in fibre and includes lots of fruits and vegetables will help you lose weight and/or maintain your weight.

Exercise

Regular exercise is a necessity for everybody, but those with thyroid disease need to work out at least five days a week for 30 minutes. Exercising regularly will boost your energy, help with weight loss, and lower your stress levels. An ideal amount of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week is 150 minutes, which must include brisk walking and toning exercises.Make sure you don’t do it all in one spurt, instead, break it up into smaller bouts throughout the day.

De-stress

The resistance of thyroid receptor cells to thyroid hormones can increase due to stress. It can also weaken your immune system. Due to excess stress, your thyroid function also works below optimum levels. Stress can make hypothyroidism worse, but taking steps to change how you cope with it can make a big difference in how you feel. So, manage your stress. Do yoga, take a walk, or read a book. This may soothe your thyroid gland. Find a stress-reducing technique that works for you and incorporate it into your lifestyle. Yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or just chilling out to some relaxing music can all help reduce stress and anxiety.

Sleep well

Sleep is critical in optimizing thyroid function because it helps regulate the stress hormone cortisol. Aim for at least 8 hours of sleep every night. Getting enough good-quality sleep will help you feel less tired during the day. Set and stick to a consistent wake and bedtime schedule, keep your bedroom cool, cold, and cave-like, and avoid caffeine.

Regular health checkups

One thing we all ignore is regular health checkups. We need to see the doctor for check ups and get tested regularly to stay up to date on our health.

