5 colors to wear this New Year’s Eve to manifest your best 2023

By now, you've probably heard of manifestation, a technique that helps us bring our thoughts and innermost desires to life through intention setting. But did you know that one way to achieve this is with fashion? Specific colors correlate to specific feelings and intentions, and by wearing them, you can bring your dreams to fruition. Taking cue from label Pooja Shroff's new collection, here are some hues that you can wear on magically potent days, such as New Year's Eve while also ge

Rosy Pink

All these years, some women have embraced pink while some run far away from it. Rosy pink is a color that brings the necessary charm and flirtatious vibe to your aesthetic. Pick up a simple sequins dress for that perfect look.

Ivory

For a sophisticated, clean, and elegant look, ivory works well for every woman. The dreamy color exudes softness with glamor. Choose a glamorous dress that comes with oversized puffed sleeves.

White and black

White and black are the classics of everyone's wardrobe. However, we never really own white and black. We often pair two pieces and make them one. Pick up outfits with prints hued in the other color to make them look appealing. For instance, snake print scallop dress, tiger co-ord set, or the zebra print short dress.

Shades of blue

This singular color is associated with calm, serenity, and poise in nature. The palette of this color is trending due to it ranging between jewel tones and pastel tones. The colour is associated with open spaces, freedom, intuition, imagination, inspiration, and sensitivity. What more you need for your year to be beautiful. Pick up any shade of blue to open the sky of opportunities for you.

Grey

It may seem a subtle color but it brings a ubiquitous panache to the wardrobe. In color psychology, grey represents neutrality and balance. Its color meaning likely comes from being the shade between white and black. Pick up some winter jackets, short dress or a beautiful sequence sari.