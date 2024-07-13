5 Best Apps For Trading

Zerodha Kite

Zerodha Kite is a popular trading platform known for its user-friendly interface and low-cost brokerage services with streaming market data, advanced charts, an elegant UI, and more.

Available: iOS, Android

Sharekhan

Sharekhan is a comprehensive investment platform offering a wide range of financial products including equities, derivatives, mutual funds, and more. It distinguishes itself with extensive research reports, personalised advisory services, and a user-friendly interface catering to both novice and experienced investors.

Available: iOS, Android

Groww

Groww is a popular investment platform known for its simplicity and accessibility, especially for new investors. It offers commission-free investing in mutual funds, stocks, and digital gold with a user-friendly interface and educational resources, making investing straightforward and transparent.

Available: iOS, Android

Upstox

Upstox is a leading online brokerage platform in India, renowned for its low-cost trading services and advanced technological features. It offers seamless trading across stocks, commodities, derivatives, and mutual funds with real-time market data and a user-friendly mobile app interface, catering to both casual and active traders.

Available: iOS, Android

Angel one

Angel One, now known as Angel Broking, is a prominent full-service retail stockbroker in India. It offers a range of financial services including equity trading, commodity trading, mutual funds, IPOs, and more. Angel Broking stands out for its extensive research and advisory services, user-friendly trading platforms, and robust customer support, catering to investors of all levels.

Available: iOS, Android