5 benefits of using Tea Tree oil for your hair

The importance of oil in hair care is undisputed. Tea Tree oil is known to have cooling properties that make it ideal for hair in a humid country like India. Experts across the globe have welcomed the medicine as a cure to several hair-related concerns.

Check out some benefits of using Tea Tree oil right below:

1. Get a home spa

Add a few drops of Tea Tree oil to your favourite oil and give yourself a nice head massage. This helps in relaxing the tension knots and improving hair quality. Tea Tree oil induces a tingling, invigorating experience in the head that repairs damaged hair and soothe the senses with calming lavender and cool mint.

2. Add to your oiling routine

The good old coconut oil massage is always calming but try giving it a twist. Add a few drops of Tea Tree oil to your regular oil and follow it regularly to see the wonderful results.

3. Fight dandruff

Adding 10 to 15 drops of Tea Tree oil to your shampoo can help you fight dandruff over time. Tea Tree Special Shampoo by Paul Mitchell is an invigorating cleanser for the strands. While natural tea tree oil and peppermint soothe the scalp, the light notes of lavender leave the hair smelling fresh.

4. Hold your head

Spraying Tea Tree oil from a water bottle on your hair can set them giving them a shine. You can also use Tea Tree Firm Hold Gel to given shine, shape and fragrance (refreshing notes of mint, citrus and tea tree) to your hair for all day long.

5. Damage control

Improved blood flow leads to proper distribution of nutrients to follicles, balances pH level and stimulates hair growth. Reduction in dandruff helps in nourishment of roots thus leading to thicker and stronger hair. Tea Tree Hair & Scalp Treatment ia unique combination of conditioners and nutrients that replenish hair's moisture, repair damaged strands and protect from further harm while also soothing the scalp.

