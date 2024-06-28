4 Tips to Energize Your Home During Monsoon

Monsoon brings downpours that some love and some hate. For some, monsoon means dreary weather, closed windows and musty smells. Not completely wrong. Then how does one change the vibes? How does one make the most of this fertile period and not feel low and wet?Simple! Just a few changes here and there in the décor of the house will help you create positive energies. A plant at a spot will increase gains and make you happy.

Let’s see how we can make monsoon happy with some Feng Shui hacks.

Flowers

Blooms are in season. Pick up yellows, oranges or purples and dress up your centre table of corners or even the kitchen. Liven up your living room, family room or kitchen with these flowers. Placing them in the northeast will enhance positivity. For example, lotus, which is an important flower in the world of Feng Shui. It also grows well during monsoon. Place the lotus flowers in a brass bowl and keep the bowl in the East of your living room. If it is a pink lotus, then it will bring more luck.

Candles

Candles not only provide light, but also add value to your décor if placed properly. Scented candles with mandarin or lemon fragrances will clear the musty smell that closed windows during rains are associated with. Place yellow or orange candles in strategic corners like the right corner of the living room to infuse positive energies in the house.

Colours

The drab and dull atmosphere can make you depressed. Add some colour to your home. Change the curtains, get some throws for the floor or new cushion covers. Use colours like turquoise blue or purple, which represent royalty, or pink, yellow or orange that add freshness to your rooms.

Plants

Monsoon is a good time to cultivate new plants. Choose plants that can boost your luck and improve the energy in your house. They should be plants that can survive indoors and with little sunlight.

Rubber plant with thick and waxy, dark leaves is a good choice as it needs barely hours of indirect sunlight daily. It also purifies the air. Placing it in the southwest corner will ensure a rise in your wealth.

Lucky Bamboo is another plant that doesn’t need direct sunlight and is associated with abundance. Monsoon is the right time to get a lucky bamboo home. Place it in a transparent plastic or glass jar. And in the East corner to boost your health and in the southeast to increase prosperity.

While you spruce up your house to face the monsoon blues, ensure there’s no stagnant water around your plants or main door. Water clogging around the building is not in your hands, but keep your door surroundings dry, clean and fragrant with some dhoop near the door. The dhoop will drive away smell and mosquitoes.

Happy Monsoon!